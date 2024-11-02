Political LTE: Richard Doyle in support of Casey Cota

Dear Windham-3 voters,

I would like to express my thoughts and opinion on a candidate for the House of Representatives, Casey Cota of Bellows Falls/Rockingham, Vt.

I have known, and consider myself to be a personal friend of, Casey Cota for more than 20 years. I’ve watched him grow as a very dynamic young man to the sophisticated, intelligent, thoughtful, and caring man that he is today.

I’ve had many thought-provoking conversations with Casey over the years. One thing that has always struck me is, in addition to being a highly successful business person, he is always thinking about what is good and fair for his employees. He is also concerned about what is good and fair for Vermonters.

Upon reflection, I attribute much of this mindset to his strong family values and upbringing. Casey Cota would make a great representative in our statehouse. His first priority would always be what is best for me and my fellow Vermonters.

Sincerely,

Richard Doyle

Bellows Falls, Vt.

Paid for by Cota4VT