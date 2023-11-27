Meet with legislators at Rockingham Library

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – On Thursday, Dec. 7, at 6:30 p.m., come to the top floor meeting room of the Rockingham Free Public Library in Bellows Falls to chat with your Windham County Senators Nader Hashim and Wendy Harrison, and your Windham-3 (Brookline, Rockingham and Westminster) Representatives Michelle Bos-Lun and Leslie Goldman.

This session will provide an opportunity for community members to ask questions about issues that will be addressed in the upcoming legislative session, which starts on Jan. 3 in Montpelier. Legislators will also to give updates about expected legislative priorities and pending bills. The Windham-3 Representatives and Windham County Senators are eager to return to the State House .

This meeting at the Library will help your Senators and Representatives understand what is important to our Brookline, Rockingham and Westminster constituents and take these concerns to Montpelier in January.

Subsequent community conversations are planned for the third Saturday of each month, at 10:30 a.m., during the legislative session from January-May.

Come for a conversation about current issues, and bring your questions.