Meet with legislators at Rockingham Library

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – On Saturday, April 20, at 10:30 a.m., come to the second floor meeting room of the Rockingham Free Public Library in Bellows Falls, to meet with your Windham County Senators Nader Hashim and Wendy Harrison, and your Windham-3 (Brookline, Rockingham and Westminster) House Representatives Michelle Bos-Lun and Leslie Goldman.

This session will provide an opportunity for community members to ask questions about issues that will be addressed in the current legislative session. Legislators will give updates about expected legislative priorities and pending bills. This meeting at the library will help your senators and representatives understand what is important to our Brookline, Rockingham, and Westminster constituents, and take these concerns to Montpelier.

Community conversations are planned for the third Saturday of each month, at 10:30 a.m., during the legislative session through May. Come for a conversation about current issues, and bring your questions. Thank you to the Rockingham Free Public Library for hosting our meeting. Contact Rep. Leslie Goldman with your questions at lgoldman@leg.state.vt.us or 802-380-4285. This event is free and open to the public.