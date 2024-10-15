Meet the candidates for Springfield State Representative

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Ballots have arrived in the mail, but you may want to wait before voting. Springfield residents are invited to engage directly with the candidates vying for the position of state representative at a special event on Saturday, Oct. 26, at 11 a.m., at the Springfield Town Library, for an informative gathering.

This is a unique opportunity to meet and interact with the candidates running for Springfield’s state representatives: incumbent Democrats Alice Emmons and Kristi Morris, and Republican challengers Judith Stern and Keith Stern.

Attendees will have the chance to hear from each candidate about their platforms, visions for our state, and plans for the community. This is not just a meet-and-greet; it’s an opportunity to ask questions and gain insights that will help you make an informed decision when it’s time to vote.

Your voice matters in shaping the future of our community and state, so come out and show your support for democracy in action. For more information, or if you have questions you want to be sure are asked, please contact library director Sue Dowdell at 802-885-3108 or springfieldlibrary@hotmail.com. If you cannot attend in person, we plan to stream the event on our YouTube channel. Join us in making an informed choice for our future.