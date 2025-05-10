May Day Strong demonstration

CHESTER, Vt. – On Thursday afternoon, the Green was – as it had been a month ago – lined with anti-Trump demonstrators carrying signs, waving at drivers, and listening to speakers who emphasized the importance of workers and unions in building the American middle class.

The demonstration was one of many across the country that was sponsored by a coalition of unions, activist organizations including Move On, and groups such as The Working Families Party. The Chester Town Democratic Committee (CTDC)’s event drew almost 300 protesters whose signs called for the impeachment of Trump, support of labor unions, and the protection of democracy. Signs ranged from German pastor Martin Niemoller’s haunting “First they came for the communists, but I’m not a communist, so I didn’t speak out,” to simpler signs that read “Resist.”

Speakers included newly elected CTDC Chair and former House Rep. Heather Chase, and May Day organizers Steve Dock and Robert Nied. Weathersfield resident Elizabeth Streeter-Meuse criticized arrests by the U.S. Border Patrol of eight migrant farm workers in northern Vermont, workers who are considered essential for the state’s dairy industry.

In Vermont, May Day Strong demonstrations also took place in Williston, Montpelier, Brattleboro, and Bennington, among others. Nationally, 800 demonstrations took place from Los Angeles to Washington, D.C. In Philadelphia, Sen. Bernie Sanders spoke to demonstrators who carried signs that read “Workers over Billionaires.” Some were arrested for blocking traffic. Just down the road in Chester, several dozen protesters carrying pro-Trump signs held a counter demonstration.

CTDC May Day Strong organizer Dock said simply, “That was an excellent turnout and lots of positive energy and fun took place.”