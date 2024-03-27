LTE Peter Golec endorses Rockingham candidates

Dear Editor,

I would like to congratulate the BFUHS board members who produced the budget with a 3.5% increase, despite a concerted effort to vote it down and replace it with a more expensive version. The budget that passed provides the funds for the services to the students. We need to elect candidates who support responsible budgets that this community and its residents can afford. With that in mind, I hope you will join me in voting for Jason Terry and Mike Stack in the coming election.

On the town side, our budget is up 3%, not including the library and social services articles. The tax rate currently is estimated at an increase of 10 cents, resulting in a tax rate for 2025 of $1.25. Last year the tax rate was $1.15. We used funds from the unrestricted fund balance in the amount of $250,000 to reduce the tax rate in 2023-2024. We do not have that luxury this year. I would ask you to join me in voting for Jamey Berrick and Deb Wright, who are willing to question expenditure requests.

Paid for by Peter Golec

Rockingham Selectboard chair