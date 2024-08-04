LTE Gerald Malloy for U.S. Senate

Dear Editor,

My name is Gerald Malloy. I am running for U.S. Senate. I love Vermont and, frankly, all Vermonters have a critical decision to make: move forward, or continue struggling.

The banner on my self-proclaimed socialist opponent’s X/Twitter account reads “the struggle continues.” Please think about that. Vermont is unaffordable, unsafe, and a place to leave – and it all has happened on his watch.

We’ve seen 12 vetoes from our governor overridden by the supermajority, and those overrides delivered the 14% average property tax and an additional carbon tax of $3.20/gallon.

Every day I meet Vermonters 18-50 that are moving away. Older Vermonters are truly struggling – yet Congress keeps running up the $35,000,000,000,000 debt.

Vermont is not business friendly.

Career politicians have led us to this state.

We’ve seen the truth come out, the misleading, about President Biden’s capacities. We’ve seen all three members of Vermont’s Congressional delegation skip the Israel PM’s visit. We’ve seen an assassination attempt.

Now is not the time to check out.

My opponent has been a member of Congress for 34 years. He has delivered little except false promises; self-fulfilling “the struggle continues.” Please check my website, www.deploymalloy.com. I respectfully request your vote for U.S. Senate.

