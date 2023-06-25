Legislative wrap-up forum in Weston

WESTON, Vt. – Sunday afternoon, June 25, from 4-6 p.m., New Thought Vermont will host a “wrap-up” legislative forum for Weston and neighboring mountain towns. With the veto session having been just completed, come listen to updates from our state legislators as they give us a “wrap-up” of the legislative session, and share your thoughts with them about current issues and matters of interest or concern.

Vermont State Senators Alison Clarkson, Dick McCormack, and Becca White will be on hand from the Windsor District, along with Vermont House Representative Kelly Pajala, who represents Weston, Londonderry, and other mountain towns.

While this is a free event, making a reservation would be much appreciated. Please email movement@sover.net, or call 802- 824-3810 to make a reservation.

Space is limited. Wine, a selection of Vermont cheeses, non-alcoholic beverages, coffee, and tea will be served.

New Thought Vermont is located at 614 Main Street in Weston. It is the big red barn at the south end of the village, formerly the Todd and West River Galleries. Parking is available in the lot just south of the barn.