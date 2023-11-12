Legislative forum in Weston

WESTON, Vt. – Saturday afternoon, Nov. 18, from 3-5 p.m. at the Walker Farm Theater, New Thought Vermont will host a legislative forum for Weston, Londonderry, and Andover, as neighboring mountain towns. Come listen to and dialogue with our state legislators as they give us a preview of the upcoming legislative session. You are invited to share your thoughts with them about current issues and matters of interest or concern.

Vermont State Senators Alison Clarkson, Dick McCormack, and Becca White will be on hand from the Windsor District, along with Vermont State Representative Kelly Pajala, who represents these mountain towns. This will be a facilitated discussion.

While this is a free event, making a reservation would be much appreciated. To do so, please email movement@sover.net, or call 802-824-3810. If you are available and in the spur of the moment, and would like to just come without doing so, please do.

A selection of Vermont cheeses, non-alcoholic beverages, coffee, and tea will be served.

Walker Farm Theater is located at 705 Main Street in Weston, on the campus of the Weston Theater Company. Visible from Route 100, it is a large red contemporary structure on the east side of the road. On the inside it is a beautiful, simply elegant space with natural light and comfortable seating.

Come join us, and meet your legislators and neighbors.