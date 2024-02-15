Introduction to Town Meeting at Rockingham Library

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – “Introduction to Town Meeting: How to Participate” is a public education event to be held Saturday, Feb. 24, from 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m., at the Rockingham Library second floor meeting room.

The key steps for taking part in this aspect of our local government will be explained. Representatives from the branches of town government will take part, and there will be time for questions and answers.

To spice it up, we will present a nonbinding mock article to be decided by the people present. “Introduction to Town Meeting: How to Participate” is open to any interested person. You don not have to be a registered voter, or even of voting age, to have your say on the mock article.

The actual Rockingham Town Meeting will take place on Monday, March 4, at the Bellows Falls Opera House Main Theatre, beginning at 7 p.m. You must be a registered voter to participate – see the town clerk.