FOLA Candidates’ Forum

LUDLOW, Vt. – In keeping with its traditional efforts, on Thursday, Oct. 10, at 7 p.m, Friends of Ludlow Auditorium (FOLA) will conduct a Candidates’ Forum at the Heald Auditorium at Ludlow Town Hall, for those candidates seeking the three Windsor County seats in the Vermont Senate, as well as those seeking the RW-1 House seat representing Ludlow, Mount Holly, and Shrewsbury.

Thus far, all the candidates seeking the Windsor Senate seats have agreed to participate, as well as those seeking the RW-1 seat. They include: Alison Clarkson, Democrat, Senate; Jonathan Gleason, Republican, Senate; Joe Major, Democrat, Senate; Andrea Murray, Republican, Senate; Marc Nemet, Independent, Senate; Adrienne Raymond, Democrat, RW1; Becca White, Democrat, Senate; Jack Williams, Republican, Senate; and Kevin Winter, Republican, RW1.

This event will seek the candidates’ positions on various issues facing state government. The program will begin with questions from the moderator, followed by questions from the audience. The forum is open to all interested residents of Windsor County and the three towns making up RW-1.

The moderator of the event will be Jim Alic, FOLA chairman. Jacalyn Diesenhouse will be the timer, and audience monitors will be Kevin Kuntz and George Thomson. Call 802-855-8896 for more information.