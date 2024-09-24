Chris Morrow listening tour

REGION – Chris Morrow, candidate for state representative for Andover, Londonderry, Weston, and Winhall, will be on a listening tour to those towns over the next week. If you would like to meet Morrow and discuss state government, join him on one of the following dates: Wednesday, Sept. 25, at 5 p.m., at Winhall Community Arts Center in Winhall; Thursday, Sept. 26, at 5:30 p.m., at New American Grill in Londonderry; Monday, Sept. 30, at 5 p.m., at Andover Town Hall in Andover; and Tuesday Oct. 1, at 4 p.m., at The Hub in Weston.

More information is available at www.morrow4vt.com.