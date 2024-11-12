Chester Democrats to meet Nov. 21

CHESTER, Vt. – Been meaning to get involved in politics, but too busy to get to it? Are you a Democrat, or do you generally lean Democratic in your values?

If so, join the Chester Democratic Committee for its monthly meeting on Thursday, Nov. 21, at 6 p.m., downstairs at the Chester Town Hall.

There’ll be lots to talk about as we head into this new administration, and we’ll need lots of points of view about what to do, how to do it, and when. Local, state, and national issues all seem to be in a state of flux. Help us begin to figure out how to preserve America’s values and freedoms.

For further information, contact nickboke@gmail.com.