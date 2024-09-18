Candidates at the Coffeehouse in Bellows Falls

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Join community members at the Flat Iron Cooperative in Bellows Falls for an opportunity to engage with the state and local candidates. This event allows voters to ask questions and share their concerns in advance of the November general election. On Saturday, Sept. 21, at 10:30 a.m., the Candidates at the Coffeehouse series will hold its third event at the Flat Iron, located at 51 The Square, Bellows Falls, Vt.

Attendees will have the chance to meet with local and statewide legislators, including Vermont State Treasurer Mike Pieciak, State Sen. Nader Hashim, State Sen. Wendy Harrison, State Rep. Michelle Bos-Lun, and State Rep. Leslie Goldman. The Candidates at the Coffeehouse series provides a valuable opportunity for community members to converse with Vermont legislators and elected statewide officials.

Bos-Lun expressed, “The Candidates at the Coffeehouse Series connects residents of Windham County with both local representatives and senators, and a number of individuals serving in statewide office.”

Larisa Demos, a co-owner of the Flat Iron, added, “Some of the seven co-op principles include education, democracy, and concern for community. We are excited to host the Candidates at the Coffeehouse series to help educate our community about democracy, and encourage engagement with local and state officials in conversation.”

Snacks will be provided, as well as materials about candidates and elected officials.

For more information about this event or future Candidates at the Coffeehouse sessions, contact Bos-Lun at michelleforvt@gmail.com, or Goldman at lesliegforwindham3@gmail.com.