Bellows Falls Trustees discuss Emergency Management Plan

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – On Tuesday, March 28, the Bellows Falls Village Trustees discussed the Local Emergency Management Plan (LEMP) Agreement and issues related to the March 14 spring storm that left the village without power for almost 12 hours, and surrounding communities up to five days.

Municipal Manager Scott Pickup explained that the Department of Public Works (DPW) and Rockingham Highway Department lost all communication, making everything more difficult. The problem with the repeater on Fall Mountain still needed to be determined; but the municipality was looking at alternatives for future storm emergencies, as well as staffing resources.

Pickup said the most active volunteers on the Bellows Falls Fire Department are also business owners or on the Highway Department and many were busy assisting primary role emergencies.

Pickup said they were looking at using the Bellows Falls Area Senior Center as an option for a warming shelter for future emergency situations. He said they were considering a generator and a multiple phone charging station, as well as an automated call system for those with critical needs.

Pickup said there were issues with the Green Mountain Power (GMP) website and many residents contacted him in frustration. He said the municipal side worked well to facilitate collaboration between the highway department and GMP. They were able to identify locations where the roads needed plowing and trees cleared so GMP could work on the power.

Pickup said on the public side of the website, “the problem is [that] people want real-time information.” The reality was the information was 8-12 hours behind.

Trustee James McAuliffe said there was an item missing in this conversation and said, “there is a responsibility [for] residents to be prepared.” He said residents should have a means for light and if residents depended on a landline that “was not sufficient.”

McAuliffe said, “we haven’t had an eleven-hour power outage for 20 years,” but acknowledged that storms are getting worse.

Village President Deborah Wright said that rack phones can be used for emergencies and suggested to residents that they stock up on non-perishable items, toilet paper, and have flashlights and batteries.

In 2021, in collaboration with Sustainable Rockingham, the Rockingham Free Public Library held Blue Sky Days; a campaign to consider preparation before an emergency occurs. Packing a bag to grab-and-go when you need to evacuate can help with both safety and comfort. Downtown businesses displayed example bags; each kit was different depending on age and size of the family, but most included food, water, flashlight, a tarp, candles, and toilet paper, some also added a deck of cards, a book, wool socks, and pet food.

Prepare for a rate increase; the board approved a 3% increase on water and wastewater, effective September 2023.

The village trustees meet on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month at 6 p.m. in the Lower Theater of the Bellows Falls Opera House. The Annual Village Meeting is Monday, May 15 at 7 p.m. Petitions for open seats are due on April 10, and are available in the town clerk’s office, which is open Monday-Thursday 7 a.m.- 4:30 p.m.