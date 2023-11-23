Ask Springfield’s state representatives

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Do you ever feel like your voice is not heard? Do you discuss issues and concerns with your friends, neighbors, and on social media, but do not feel satisfied? This is your opportunity to get answers from Vermont state officials.

Come to the Springfield Town Library for this Community Conversation on Tuesday, Dec. 5, at 6 p.m., to hear from Springfield’s State Reps. Alice Emmons and Kristi Morris.

Alice has been a member of the House of Representatives since 1983. She chairs the House Committee on Corrections and Institutions, is vice chair for the Joint Legislative Justice Oversight Committee, and serves on other committees. Kristi was elected to his first full term in 2020, after being appointed by Governor Phil Scott to fill the seat after the passing of Representative Robert Forguites in 2019. Kristi is a member of the House Committee on Environment and Energy. This is your chance to voice your concerns, ask questions, and discuss important issues that matter to you before the new legislative session begins.

Springfield Town Library believes in the power of open dialogue, and wants to create a space where your voice is heard. Alice and Kristi will talk about their priorities for the 2024 legislative session. Whether you have questions about local policies, want to address community concerns, or simply want to learn more about the work of your state representatives, this event is for you. It’s an excellent opportunity to connect with your elected officials and make a difference in your community. Don’t miss out on this chance to engage in meaningful conversations and have your voice heard. Mark your calendars and join us for an evening of community connection and discussion. Please call the library at 802-885-3108 for more information.