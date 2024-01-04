Winter birding walk at Hillside Springs Farm

WALPOLE, N.H. – What winged wonders wander our wintery world? Flock to Hillside Springs Farm, 32 Comerford Road in Westmoreland, N.H., on Jan. 27, from 9-11 a.m., to find out.

We will discover winter-loving species, and learn about farm habitat dynamics for birds, habitat management, wildlife conservation on the farm, and species identification from experienced bird guides. This workshop series is open to birders and enthusiasts of all skill levels. Participants are encouraged to bring binoculars and weather appropriate attire and boots. Pace will be slow over moderate terrain.

Registration is required. Register at birdingonfarm.eventbrite.com.

For more information or assistance in online registration, please contact Matt at 603-756-9282 or matt@cheshireconservation.org.

Presented by the Cheshire County Conservation District (CCCD) in partnership with the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), Windham County Natural Resources Conservation District (Windham NRCD), the Southeastern Vermont Audubon Society, and the Antioch Bird Club.