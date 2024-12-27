Windmill Hill Ridgeline Reserve grows by 96 acres

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – The Windmill Hill Ridgeline Reserve has grown by 96 acres after the Windmill Hill Pinnacle Association (WHPA) acquired and conserved the land with the Vermont Land Trust (VLT), the two organizations announced today.

The conservation completes a 22-year effort by the WHPA to protect this forestland for wildlife, biodiversity, and climate resilience, and to improve public access to nature and an extensive trail system in southern Vermont.

The addition is near the WHPA’s Jamie Latham trailhead, in the middle of a long corridor running north from Putney Mountain to Rockingham.

It includes one of the highest points of elevation in the town of Westminster, and abuts land already conserved by the WHPA along the Windmill Hill ridgeline. The mostly forested land, off Old Athens Road, has been identified as a priority in statewide conservation plans. The WHPA was concerned about protecting the natural resources and preventing forest fragmentation, particularly after three lots and a cell phone tower were proposed for the site.

“The Pinnacle Association has hoped to conserve these 96 acres in Westminster for a long time,” said WHPA Board President Jennifer Latham. “Widening this conserved area along the ridgeline will give wildlife more room to move, and creates an important buffer habitat at the higher elevations.”

The newly conserved land includes an accessible, flat clearing that is an ideal activity area for groups to gather, such as for school outings or WHPA events. Volunteers have been hard at work removing non-native plants from these acres, and cleaning up debris left by a previous owner, including tires and junk cars.

The nearby trailhead leads to the Pinnacle, which, at 1,683 feet, offers sweeping views of southern Vermont looking west.

VLT and WHPA have worked together for more than 25 years on multiple projects, and the WHPA has now conserved 2,800 acres in the Windham County towns of Athens, Brookline, Grafton, Rockingham, Townshend, and Westminster.

“We’re thrilled to work in partnership, once again, with WHPA – protecting critical ecological resources in southeastern Vermont, and providing new opportunities for people to get out and enjoy the outdoors,” said Jennifer Garrett, VLT project director.

The protected lands include headwaters of East Putney Brook, large wetlands with beaver activity, and vernal pools that provide breeding habitat for spotted salamanders and other aquatic species. The project widens a section of protected forest along the Windmill Hill ridgeline, securing more space for wildlife to move freely, and supports biodiversity in the region.

Along with support and assistance from VLT, donations from Pinnacle supporters and grants from the Vermont Housing & Conservation Board (VHCB), The Nature Conservancy, William P. Wharton Trust, Davis Conservation Foundation, Bafflin Foundation, and the Windham Foundation made the acquisition of the land possible.

“Over three decades, Windmill Hill has more than doubled its founders’ goals for conservation and trail development. Our board congratulates VLT and WHPA on conserving the Westminster summits,” said VHCB executive director Gus Seelig. “Their dedication and persistence will strengthen protections for essential natural resources, while improving access to nature and recreation for Vermonters. We are proud to have played a role in making this project possible.”