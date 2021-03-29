Windmill Hill Pinnacle Association announces seasonal trail closures

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – The Holden Trail and parking lot are closed from Friday, March 26 through Saturday, April 10 to limit trail damage and reduce mud season damage to Windmill Hill Road North. The Cascade and Radford-Smith Trails remain closed to hikers and bikers until April 15 as part of the Windmill Hill Pinnacle Association‘s habitat management plan. Most other trails on Pinnacle lands are open for visitors – please wear masks and observe social distancing. The Pinnacle cabin and outhouse are closed due to Covid-19 concerns. WHPA thanks hikers and bikers for their understanding.