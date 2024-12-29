Wildlife rehabilitation talk at Fletcher Community Library

CAVENDISH, Vt. – On Jan. 18, at the Cavendish Fletcher Community Library, wildlife rehabilitator John Aberth will share his incredible story of saving two orphaned baby beavers, known as “kits.” Over two years, Aberth rehabilitated the kits until they could be released back into the wild. The event starts at 3 p.m., and is part of the Cavendish Community and Conservation Association’s Walk and Talk series.

Aberth is a volunteer licensed wildlife rehabilitator who specializes in raptors (hawks, owls and falcons), and some mammals, such as beavers, minks, and weasels. A retired college professor of medieval history, Aberth combines his wildlife expertise with engaging storytelling. He currently volunteers at Protect Our Wildlife, a Vermont wildlifedvocacy group.

No registration is necessary, but seating is limited. For more information, email cavendishccca@gmail.org.