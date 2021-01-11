“What’s happening under all that snow?” with wildlife biologist Tom Rogers

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – On Monday, Jan. 25, 2021 at 7 p.m. the Londonderry Conservation Commission invites you to “What’s Happening On (and Under) All That Snow?” – a virtual presentation with wildlife biologist Tom Rogers from the Nature Conservancy. Rogers will lead us through a photographic journey of winter in the Green Mountain State, immediately followed by a question and answer session.

We’ll answer: How does Vermont’s wildlife make it through our cold, snowy winters? What’s going on under all that snow? How is climate change affecting all of this? And, what can we do to help wildlife make it through the winter?

To register for this Zoom program, go to www.tinyurl.com/Zoom-LCC where you’ll find complete instructions for joining by computer or telephone.

If you would like to be added to this mailing list, please email andie.fusco@gmail.com. If you missed a recent presentation, we have recordings on our YouTube channel, “Londonderry Vermont Conservation Commission.”