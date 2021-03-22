Weston Rod & Gun Club Green Mountain Conservation Camp scholarships

WESTON, Vt. – The Weston Rod & Gun Club is accepting applications for the Green Mountain Conservation Camp to be held this summer. Two scholarships of $250 each are available to allow youth, ages 12-16, to attend either a basic or advanced weeklong session.

The mission of the Green Mountain Conservation Camp: “Teaching youth about Vermont’s Natural Resources” is accomplished through hands-on learning experiences about fish, wildlife, ecology, botany, forestry, hunter firearm safety, outdoor First Aid, and other related topics. Opportunities for hiking, canoeing, fishing, archery, rifle and shotgun shooting, and orienteering are available. In addition, campers have the opportunity to meet our Vermont State Game Wardens, foresters, fisheries, and wildlife biologists and others who work outdoors.

Interested applicants should submit a brief statement introducing themselves – name, age, school, town of residence – and why they want to attend GMCC. Letters should be mailed to the Weston Rod & Gun Club, P.O. Box 124, Weston, VT 05161 and postmarked by Saturday, April 10.

More information about the GMCC can be found on the Vermont Fish & Wildlife website: www.vtfishandwildlife.com/node/244. Specific Covid restrictions, including a reduction in the number of campers, mask wearing, and other procedures defined by the GMCC must be followed.

The Weston Rod & Gun Club is a volunteer organization supporting the ideal that “a true sportsman leaves the forest and stream in better condition than he or she finds it.” We thank the community for their continued support, especially when it comes to educating our youth.