Weston fishing derby

WESTON, Vt. – The Annual Fishing Derby for the Weston Rod & Gun Club will be held Saturday, June 3, from 7-9 a.m., at the Weston Recreation Area off Lawrence Hill Road. Children ages 15 and under may participate. This event will include breakfast foods, prizes, and trophies for biggest catch. Our Let’s Go Fishing Program instructors return this year, too. Please bring your own equipment, and join in the early morning fun for the entire family. The fish will be waiting, and we look forward to seeing you there.