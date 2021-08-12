Watch a stream at work, BRAT hosts live demo

PLYMOUTH, Vt. – Don’t miss an ideal opportunity to watch how a river works in this dynamic free presentation held in Plymouth, Vt. Learning how water moves and streams behave are key to keeping our structures safe and our stream ecosystems healthy.

The Black River Action Team is pleased to host John Broker-Campbell, floodplain manager for the state of Vermont, as he engagingly demonstrates the workings of flowing water Saturday morning, Aug. 21, from 10-11:30 a.m., at the Red Barn at 4140 Route 100 in Plymouth, Vt. Parking is in the field adjacent to the barn.

Registration is required on the EventBrite listing, which has all the details. Go to www.eventbrite.com/e/stream-table-demonstration-tickets-166310939497.

Tickets are limited to 20 due to the nature of the presentation and size of the venue. BRAT plans to film the event from several angles to be aired at a later date on public access television in an episode of Black River Connections.

Many thanks to the Ottauquechee Natural Resources Conservation District for the loan of the table and to Windsor County Drone Services for filming services.

Please contact BRAT Director Kelly Stettner with questions at 802-738-0456 or blackrivercleanup@gmail.com.