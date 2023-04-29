Volunteer at Reinbow Riding Center

MOUNT HOLLY, Vt. – On Saturday, May 6, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Reinbow Riding Center (RRC) in Belmont will be holding their annual spring Volunteer Orientation and Clinic. This is a chance for everyone to get up close and personal with a few of their extraordinary horses, and experience the comradeship of the volunteer staff and team. It is also a chance for anyone that is curious about Reinbow Riding Center to visit and see if you would like to join the team.

No horse experience is necessary, as there are many other ways lend a hand, but if you have always wanted to experience horses, this is a great way to get started. It is also a great way to give back to your communities, and join in giving children an experience they will never forget. The riding center provides services for individuals from age 3 and up, and volunteers are usually age 14 and up. Volunteering with RRC can also fulfill community service commitments.

Reinbow Riding Center is a therapeutic horsemanship center, located at Stone Wall Farm in Belmont. The ring, set high on the hillside above Tarbellville Road, surrounded by woods, fields, and the occasional rainbow, offers views out over the valley and to the distant mountains of the Green Mountain National Forest. RRC’s goal is to extend horizons not just with the scenery, but also as a participant or a volunteer. Many participant riders are children with special needs and challenges of all types – physical, emotional, cognitive, or trauma related. Therapeutic horsemanship has been shown to give individuals with challenges a leg up, and help them improve their lives. School children who have participated in their programs will often get a whole new outlook, and have fewer difficulties at school. The physical aspects of riding can also be very therapeutic for those with physical challenges, expanding and improving their abilities.

Volunteering is a commitment, but at RRC it’s a very flexible commitment. For more information, please visit their new website, www.reinbowridingcenter.org, and follow us on Facebook or Instagram, @reinbow_riding_center. Contact us at programs@reinbowridingcenter.org or 802-236-2483 to inquire about our programs and lessons. For information about opportunities to volunteer with us contact janetupton@reinbowridingcenter.org.