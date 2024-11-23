Unexpected diving discoveries in the Connecticut River

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – The Connecticut River Valley chapter of Trout Unlimited (CRVTU) is pleased to present Annette Spaulding, an experienced master scuba diver whose favorite place in the whole world – and yes, she has visited dive sites worldwide – is to dive in the Connecticut River. The presentation will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 3, at 6 p.m., at the Westminster Institute, 3534 U.S. Route 5.

Her PowerPoint presentation, along with a display of items, will show attendees some of the unusual and interesting things she found in our river. Spaulding will be asking for your help in identifying some of the more unusual items.

CRVTU invites adults and kids who swim, boat, fish, bird, catch frogs, or paddle on the river to attend this free event, to see what is below the surface of our great river.