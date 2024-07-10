Tri-Mountain Londonderry Lions Club duck derby news

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – Thanks go out to sponsors of the recent Tri-Mountain Londonderry Lions Club duck derby.

Thank you, Homestead Landscaping, for sponsoring the First Place prize of $ 200, won by Frank Blake’s Duck #76. Thank you, Londonderry Builders, for sponsoring Second Place prize of $150, won by Pam Nichol’s Duck #96. Londonderry Builders also sponsored Third Place prize of $75, won by Missi Hart’s Duck #328.

A big thank you to all who bought tickets. The support from our community is heartwarming. Where there’s a need, there’s a Lion.