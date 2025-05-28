Treasure hunt in Wallingford

WALLINGFORD, Vt. – If you’ve noticed an unusual number of hikers combing the trails near White Rocks with maps, metal detectors, and glints of determination in their eyes, you’re not imagining things. Word is spreading: there’s treasure in them there hills.

Dozens of treasure hunters have flocked to southern Vermont, inspired by “There is Treasure Inside,” a mystery-adventure book released in late 2024 by the elusive author Jon Collins Black. The book claims that five real-world treasure chests – now widely referred to as the JCB Treasures – are hidden across the United States. And many believe one of them is hidden in Wallingford.

What’s behind the theory? On page 230 of the book lies a cryptic map that closely resembles the landscape around Little Rock Pond, a scenic stop near the Appalachian Trail. The map includes faint but curious symbols – skiers, catamounts, apples, and more – that feel distinctly Vermont. Online sleuths across Reddit, Facebook groups, and treasure-hunting podcasts are convinced the trail systems around White Rocks Recreation Area may hold the key.

Treasure seekers from Bennington to North Dakota have been spotted in the area, trading theories at local trailheads, and fueling up at coffee shops before setting off in search of the mystery box.

And then there’s local legend. Since the 1700s, stories have swirled of silver buried near White Rocks by early settlers. Could Jon Collins Black be weaving a modern mystery into longstanding local folklore? Perhaps. Or maybe the real treasure is the journey itself – panoramic views, quiet forests, and the shared thrill of discovery.

For those who prefer their treasure guaranteed, Come Alive Outside is launching its Summer Passport Programs in Rutland and Barre, beginning May 30. The program features a family-friendly treasure hunt with a twist: complete outdoor activities listed in the passport to earn a real treasure map. Follow the clues to a treasure chest hidden downtown – each one protected by a local business. Use the secret password and claim a treasure from the chest. Everyone wins. Passports are available online on May 30, at www.comealiveoutside.com.

So, whether you’re chasing 18th-century silver, the legendary JCB Treasures, or the feel-good fun of the CAO Treasure Map, all you need is a sturdy pair of sneakers, a dash of curiosity, and a little bug spray—because treasure season is officially on in Vermont.