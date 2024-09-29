PERKINSVILLE, Vt. – A traditional muzzleloader woods walk will be held on Oct. 5, from 10 a.m. to midafternoon, at the Precision Valley Fish and Game Association, Route 106, Perkinsville, Vt., about a mile south of Downers Four Corners (Exit 8 off I-91).

The course of fire consists of a dozen or more shots from different stations at breakable or gong targets at varied, unknown distances, generally 20-50 yards. Guns may be either caplock or flintlock, rifled or smoothbore, and sidelocks only – no modern inlines, no saboted bullets. Moderate loads and soft lead round balls are required to avoid damage to gong targets. This is a “blanket” shoot; every competitor donates a prize related to muzzleloading shooting, and the top shooter gets first pick from the “prize blanket,” and so forth in descending order. Everyone wins something. Prizes should be worth $15 or more.

There is a small entry fee. Bring good walking shoes, a lunch, and drinking water. Spectators are welcome. For further information, contact Eric Bye at bye@vermontel.net or 802-886-1777.