Tour de Farms returns after Covid-19 hiatus

VERGENNES, Vt. – After a year’s absence, ACORN’s Tour de Farms, one of Vermont’s oldest cycling farm tours, is returning to Vergennes, Charlotte, and Ferrisburgh. On Saturday, Sept. 18, riders will be welcomed to three to eight farms, depending on their route, for a day full of fresh flavors. The tour features a 30-mile route, as well as a shorter, family-friendly 10-mile route for those who prefer a more relaxed adventure. Advance registration is now open.

“We’re excited to be hosting the Tour de Farms again, after last year’s cancellation,” said Lindsey Berk, ACORN’s executive director. “The tour is beloved by our community, near and far, and provides a unique opportunity for folks to connect with local food producers while celebrating the harvest season in a fun, healthy, joyful way – something we all need at this moment in time!”

The tour starts at 8:30 a.m. and ends at 4 p.m. at the Vergennes Union High School, which is located 20 miles south of Burlington, just off of Route 7. The terrain includes rolling hills with a mix of paved and dirt roads so a mountain bike or road bike with wide tires is recommended. The views of the Champlain Valley landscape are beautiful and camera-worthy. Riders will be able to purchase products directly from the farms and vendors. ACORN provides a concierge van that brings purchases back to the high school so that riders can make as many purchases as they’d like and not worry about carrying them on their bikes.

A complete list of farm stops and vendors sampling their products will be available in May 2021.

The Tour de Farms is a rain or shine event. Advance, online registration is now open at www.bikereg.com/tourdefarms and will close Sept. 16 at 5 p.m. Riders can register in person on the morning of the ride. Registration prices vary based on age, distance, and entry date. Early entrants receive the best rates and the field will be capped at 500 riders.

The 2021 tour is sponsored by AARP, City Market, Gaines Insurance, IPJ Real Estate, Vermont Federal Credit Union, and Vermont Gas Systems. Additional sponsorship opportunities are available.