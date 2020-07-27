The 20th Springfield Hospital Golf Challenge

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – It is that time of the year again, when Springfield Hospital hosts its annual Golf Challenge. The tournament takes place at the prestigious Okemo Valley Golf Club in Ludlow, Vt., Wednesday, Sept. 16.

Besides the amenities of this beautiful golf course, golfers in this premier tournament receive a hearty box lunch at sign in, participation in course contests, and a special participation gift. A and B flights ensure that golfers compete at their own level and increase the number of winning teams. Gift certificates to Okemo’s Pro Shop are awarded to more than one out of every four golfers in the tournament.

There are hole-in-one prizes on all par three holes, including a new vehicle and $10,000 cash. Participants can compete for the longest putt and straightest drive.

A four-player scramble, the Springfield Hospital Challenge, has an 11 a.m. start Wednesday, Sept. 16. We will be following the current state of Vermont, Vermont Golf Association, and CDC guidelines at the time of the event, so tee times may need to be assigned. Players can enter as a team or as individuals. There is an entry fee for this fundraiser.

For sponsors, the event offers an opportunity to raise funds for the important services of Springfield Hospital while also providing valuable exposure. Sponsorship packages range in size and value. Proceeds from this year’s tournament will be used to support the Springfield Hospital’s annual operating equipment fund.

Space is limited due to COVID-19 restrictions, so act soon. To enter or sponsor this year’s Springfield Hospital Challenge, go to www.SpringfieldHospitalGiving.org/golf or contact Sandy Peplau at 802-885-7686 or speplau@springfieldmed.org.