The 2021 Okemo Ski and Snowboard Swap

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Annual Okemo Ski and Snowboard Swap to benefit Okemo Mountain School is the place to gear up for the winter with new and used gear at great prices. You will find everything you need to get out on the hill this season: skis, snowboards, boots, bindings, helmets, goggles, outerwear, and more. The best part about it is that all proceeds go to benefit the Okemo Mountain School in Ludlow, Vt.

As in 2019, the OMS Ski Swap will once again take place in the Round House at the Jackson Gore Inn. This year’s swap dates and times are Friday, Nov. 19, 4-7 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 20, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 21, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Also, if you are interested in selling your old gear, you can sell it on consignment at the swap. A portion of the selling price goes to Okemo Mountain School – the remainder you will receive in a check about three weeks after the swap. You may also choose just to donate your equipment – all donations are tax-deductible.

All gear must be dropped off on the following days and may not be brought to the swap during sale hours. Equipment drop-off is at the Round House at the Jackson Gore Inn of Okemo Mountain. For drop off, please drive around the back of the Round House by going past the main entrances to the Spring House and Hotel and past the loading docks toward the ski slopes. Drop-off dates and times are Saturday, Nov. 13, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 14, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; and Wednesday, Nov. 17, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Okemo Mountain School is a nonprofit educational institution dedicated to the academic and athletic development of serious snow sports athletes. Student athletes are given the opportunity to train in alpine ski racing, snowboarding, and freestyle skiing, while pursuing a rigorous course of academic study. Okemo Mountain School relies heavily on fundraisers like the swap to help keep tuition affordable. Come to the swap and gear up for the winter while supporting a great cause.

For more information, please contact Ashley Belcher at abelcher@okemomountainschool.org or 802-228-1514.