Susan G. Komen Vermont Snowshoe registration now open

GRAFTON, Vt. – The 2022 Susan G. Komen Vermont Snowshoe registration is now open, with early bird rates available through Nov. 30. Fees will increase Dec. 1. Registration rate information is available online at www.komen.org/vermontsnowshoe.

The 2022 Komen Vermont Snowshoe will be held in-person, Sunday, Jan. 16 at the Grafton Trails & Outdoor Center in Grafton, Vt. The Outdoor Center will open at 8:30 a.m. for new registrations and pre-registration snowshoe activities. Participants may snowshoe as a team or individually. Snowshoeing is expected to begin at 9:30 a.m.

A virtual registration option is available for those who prefer to #snowshoewhereyouare.

All registrants indicating at the time of registration that they wish to be recognized as a breast cancer survivor or someone living with metastatic disease will receive an event tee shirt. A group photo for survivors and those living with metastatic disease is planned for Snowshoe morning at 9 a.m.

The Komen Vermont Snowshoe is a family-friendly event with fun for everyone. Snowshoe demos will be available courtesy of our official snowshoe partner, Dion Snowshoes.

Tee shirt pick up will be held outside at the Grafton Inn, Saturday, Jan. 15 between 4-6 p.m. This will be a great time to drop off snowshoe donations.

While fundraising is not required, it is strongly encouraged. Vermont Snowshoe proceeds will support the Komen Helpline, Treatment Assistance Program, national breast cancer research, and advocacy in pursuit of health equity for all. All donations handed in and made online by 6 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 15 will qualify snowshoers for Top Fundraising recognition.

There are volunteer opportunities for Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning, and there are sponsorship opportunities. All information may be found online at www.Komen.org/vermontsnowshoe.

Questions may be addressed to Susan G. Komen Development Manager for Vermont, Linda Maness, at LManess@komen.org or by calling 802-548-4691.