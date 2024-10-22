Springfield to vote on firearms ordinance for Hartness Park

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield voters are encouraged to attend a public informational hearing on Monday, Oct. 28, ahead of the Nov. 5 election. The meeting will be held at 6 p.m., in the Selectboard’s Hall at 96 Main Street, for the purpose of discussing Article 1, which poses the question, “Shall the voters…disapprove of Ordinance 2024-0002 To Restrict Discharge of Firearms in Hartness Park as adopted by the selectboard on Aug. 12, 2024?”

The selectboard signed the ordinance at the behest of the Springfield Trails and Rural Economy Committee (ST&RE) as part of the town’s overall effort to attract new businesses, residents, and visitors to Springfield. ST&RE has been working with town employees and volunteers to maintain and upgrade Hartness Park, recently adding new gates and a kiosk, and has actively been promoting park trails for recreational running, walking, and biking.

After a group of residents successfully petitioned to repeal the proposed ordinance, the selectboard was required to put the issue to a townwide vote.

ST&RE evolved from a group of volunteers first assembled in 1990 to assist with building the Toonerville Trail. The group was instrumental in applying for grants to offset construction costs, and maintaining the trail once completed.

ST&RE member Bettina McCrady said the committee “took a step back” after about 10 years before deciding to resurrect the group in February 2021. ST&RE was officially established to “analyze, educate, promote, assist in planning…develop plans, [and] apply for grants” in support of Springfield’s areas of natural, scenic, recreational, and/or historic interest.

Committee member John Bond wrote, “Having an in-town park, like Hartness Park, is a rare gift. An ordinance restricting firearm discharge within 500 feet of residential-zone dwellings already includes one-third of the park. Following a request from the ST&RE committee, the selectboard voted to cover the remaining area under that ordinance. We support this because of safety concerns with increased trail use. It also sends a message that this is a safe place for families, children, and pets.”

At the Sept. 23 selectboard meeting, Ramona Emery and a group of town residents reported to the board that they were circulating a petition to repeal the ordinance. Joining Emery were Don Shattuck and Kurt Merriman, who each strongly stated that hunting should continue to be permitted in the park, with Shattuck commenting, “There has been hunting at the park for 90 years without incident.”

Merriman said he’s been hunting in the park for 50 years, and “hunters know the area and know the rules. People that want to walk the park should be respectful of the hunting seasons, and hunters should be respectful of the walkers.”

ST&RE Chairperson Jim Fog said the committee’s intention was “to keep the distinction of parks and forests,” and added that “Meeting Waters” near Route 5 was open for hunting. “Hartness Park is surrounded by residential neighborhoods on four of five sides,” Fog pointed out, making it “more appropriate as an area for people who don’t want to have firearms discharged around them.”

The special vote is scheduled for Nov. 5 to coincide with the general election, and will take place from 8 a.m. – 7 p.m., at the Riverside Middle School.