Springfield Lions Fishing Tournament a success

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Lions Club held its 11th annual fishing tournament on Sunday, Sept. 15. The winning bass was 4 pounds, 12 ounces, caught by Robert Morrill; the winning perch was 15 ounces, caught by Scott Wallace. In all, 36 anglers spent a wonderful day on the water and reported a total of 47 fish. This was another year without a northern pike reported.

The Springfield Lions Club provides over 2,500 vision screenings for school and preschool age children in over 10 area towns, eyeglasses for those who cannot afford them, and sponsors work activities and funding to a number of area charities. Lions Clubs International is the leader in measures to prevent blindness and restore vision around the world. We are always looking for new members who want to join our mission.

The Springfield Lions Club is pleased to thank our 2024 Fishing Tournament sponsors for their generous donations. Platinum sponsors were Alva Waste Services, HB Energy Solutions, Ken Millay, and Stanley Patch. Gold sponsors were VTel, Willow Farm Pet Services, Wolfe Dental Care, Cota & Cota, Imagetek, Ultimate Auto Body, State Farm Insurance, and Vermont Timber Works. Silver sponsors were Green Mountain Classics, Red House Press, Brady & Donahue, and Parker & Ankuda Law Office. Bronze sponsors were Beardsley Inc., Springfield Food Co-op, Vermont Dry & Cure Technologies, Woodbury Florist, and Peter Andrews.