Springfield Lions Club annual fishing tournament

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On Sunday, Sept. 13, the Springfield Lions Club held their seventh annual fishing tournament at Hoyt’s Landing in Springfield. This year’s event featured a live catch-and-release-style tournament with prizes award for bass, perch, and northern pike. Proceeds from the tournament will benefit the Lions’ many philanthropic endeavors in the Springfield community and surrounding area. The Springfield Lions would like to acknowledge the over 50 anglers who participated in the tournament, marking a very successful day out on the Connecticut River.

Winners in the perch category included Jim Katrick in second place and Zack Tubbs taking home both third and first prize with 6- and 10-ounce catches respectively. Butch Deluca Jr. was the sole winner in the northern pike category, reeling in a 28.5-inch pike weighing in at 5 pounds, 8 ounces. In the bass competition, Ron Carleton Sr. took home first prize with his catch of 3 pounds, 9 ounces, followed by Dales Squires Jr. in second and Bob Brace close behind with the third prize catch.

The Springfield Lions Club would also like to thank the following generous local sponsors, without whom this event would not be possible: Chroma Technologies, Stanley Patch, Alva Waste Services, H.B. Energy Solutions, John Sprague, Cota & Cota, Hillside Auto, IVEK, Lawrence & Wheeler, Springfield Tool Supply, Mascoma Bank, Muse & Associates, Imagetek, ABC Paving, All Seasons Construction, Brady & Donahue, Dr. Brian Spigel DDS, Finn & Stone, Red House Press, River Valley Credit Union, Ultimate Auto Body, Beardsley Inc, Davis Memorial Chapel, Haircuts Just Around the Corner, Parker & Ankuda, Value Service Center, Willow Farm Pet Services, and Springfield Food Co-op.

For more information about the Springfield Lions Club programs, donating to the Springfield Lions Club or Vermont Lions Charities, or becoming a Lion, please email springfieldvermontlions@gmail.com or visit the Springfield Lion’s Club Facebook page.