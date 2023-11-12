Springfield Garden Club wins state awards

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Eight members of the Springfield Garden Club (SGC) attended the annual meeting of the Federated Garden Clubs of Vermont (FGCV) on June 6, at the Philo Ridge Farm in Charlotte, Vt. The SGC is one of sixteen garden clubs throughout the state that meet twice a year to share ideas and educational programs. Three out of six members of the FGCV Executive Board are from Springfield: Cheryl Pierce serves as secretary, Therese Burton as treasurer and Barbara Riotte as assistant treasurer.

The SGC received eight awards for their work over the past year. The awards included best yearbook for clubs with 45-69 members, best newsletter, and one for co-sponsoring a public education talk with OLLI by Dr. Desiree Narango in April, entitled “Native Plants Support Native Bird Populations (and more!).”