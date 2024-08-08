SoVerA meeting Aug. 13

PERKINSVILLE, Vt. – Join The Southern Vermont Astronomy Group (SoVerA) on Tuesday, Aug. 13, at 7 p.m., at the 1879 Schoolhouse in Perkinsville, Vt., for its monthly meeting. If the weather cooperates, we will do some observing after our meeting, so feel free to bring a telescope. We will set up on Hoisington Field, adjacent to the 1879 Schoolhouse. There is plenty of parking, a large level area for observing, and plenty of dark sky.

The meeting itself will include election of the board of directors of SoVerA, and a presentation on new developments with SoVerA.

We currently have four board members and have an opening for a fifth. The four current board members are willing to continue, but any active member can, at the meeting, propose additional candidates. If you want to participate in the voting, please make sure that you are current on your dues. The four current board members are particularly hoping that a fifth member will be elected who is willing to serve as an officer of the board, in the capacity of secretary. Our long-term secretary is now in graduate school, and no longer has the free time to devote to that duty.

There will be a presentation on the new observatory which we will be setting up on Hoisington Field, and a showing of the new solar telescope which SoVerA shares with two local libraries.

The observatory is already on site, and restoration work is in the beginning stages. If the weather is good, we will all be able to check it out in the flesh; otherwise we will show the observatory via a PowerPoint. Again if the weather cooperates, we will set up scopes and do some observing.

For remote attendance, the bulk of the meeting will also be accessible via Zoom. You can find the Zoom link on the SoVerA website, www.sovera.org.

We hope you will join us on Tuesday, Aug. 13, at 7 p.m., at the 1879 Schoolhouse in Perkinsville, Vt. The street address is 1862 Vermont Route 106, Perkinsville, Vt.