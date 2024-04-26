Saxtons River Fishing Derby

SAXTONS RIVER, Vt. – The Saxtons River Recreation Area will hold its annual fishing derby on Saturday, May 4, at the ponds on Pleasant Valley Road. Registration begins at 8 a.m., with fishing starting at 8:30 a.m.

Adults are responsible for providing their children with all the gear, bait, and assistance needed while at the derby. Trophy prizes will be given for first fish, biggest fish, and most fish.

Donations towards expenses and snacks will be accepted at the derby, and volunteers of all ages are needed and can contact derby organizers at saxtonsriverra@gmail.com, or through the Saxtons River Rec Facebook page.