Rockingham Library hosts Foraging Safely class

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The Rockingham Free Public Library will host a Foraging Safely class with Gaal Shepherd Crowl on Monday, July 22, at 5 p.m.

Artist and author Gaal Shepherd Crowl will share her years of foraging knowledge to help guide those in their own practice. Since taking her first class on mushrooms at VINS in 1988, Crowl has gained confidence in her ability to identify fungi, and by training the eyes to see subtle differences, to have safely eaten 52 varieties. “Mushroom hunting is a lot like treasure hunting. Very interesting and sometimes exciting when you happen upon a big find! But it is for the seriously careful,” shared Crowl.

The class is free, but space is limited to 15 participants. Preregistration is required. Call the library at 802-463-4270 or email reference@rockinghamlibrary.org to reserve your spot or be put on the waitlist. The library is located at 65 Westminster Street in Bellows Falls. This program is made possible by a grant from the Association for Rural and Small Libraries, and is presented as part of the “Seed to Spoon: Cultivating Community” project.