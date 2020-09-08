RiverSweep to help the Black River

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The 21st Annual RiverSweep will take place Saturday, Sept. 12 with headquarters in the parking lot of Riverside Middle School, 13 Fairground Rd., Springfield, Vt.

Plan to arrive about 8 a.m., pick up gloves and trash bags and your complimentary tee shirt before heading out to the site of your choice with a socially distanced buddy. Return to HQ around 11 a.m. to tally and sort the trash. Take a moment to wash your hands and get a photo with your haul.

The traditional complementary grilled hot dog will be offered, along with lots of space to spread out and eat.

There will be a list of designated sites to target with a small “quaran-team” of people. Some will benefit from a canoe or kayak so shout out privately if you prefer that at blackrivercleanup@gmail.com or 802-738-0456.