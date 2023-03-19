River steward meet and greet

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The Connecticut River Conservancy (CRC) invites you to meet your River Stewards throughout the watershed and learn about upcoming priorities in support of a healthier, cleaner Connecticut River in 2023. The organization has several new staff on board who are eager to connect with the community, address questions, and strengthen local relationships.

The next three events will be held in Bellows Falls, Vt., and West Lebanon and Littleton, N.H.

CRC’s river stewards engage in public advocacy in support of the organization’s mission and collaborate with partners across the four watershed states of New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, and Connecticut to protect and serve the river. Each event will include a presentation of CRC’s history and future efforts, a conversation with your local river steward, and an opportunity to share your thoughts and get involved in river conservation. We invite participants to make connections with CRC staff and your neighbors and community members who also care about rivers. Light refreshments will be served, with additional fun activities. Previous events in this series have recently been held in Middletown, Conn., and Holyoke, Mass.

“Being a River Steward at CRC provides the opportunity to have a positive impact on the Connecticut River valley environment and communities in a way that’s really meaningful to me personally. I’m excited to be able to learn from and give back to the people and places encompassed by the watershed” – Kate Buckman, River Steward at Connecticut River Conservancy.

Details and RSVP:

March 23 – West Lebanon, N.H.

April 4 – Bellows Falls, Vt.

April 26 – Littleton, N.H.

These and other upcoming events from Connecticut River Conservancy are available for RSVP online at www.ctriver.org/events. The agenda includes an introduction by interim Executive Director Ron Rhodes, followed by a presentation by the river stewards, a campaign celebration from CRC’s Development Director Brett Morrison, and interactive ways for folks to share their ideas and ask questions.