Raptor Road Trip at Rockingham Library

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The Vermont Institute of Natural Science (VINS) brings the Raptor Road Trip – and live birds – to the Rockingham Free Public Library on Wednesday, Aug. 14, at 5:30 p.m.

Birds of prey are found all over the world, in all kinds of environments – so why don’t we follow them? Join us on an imagined journey across the United States, and encounter some resident raptors in their ecosystems. We’ll learn about the habitat needs of each species, as well as their range and behavior in the wild.

This free, all-ages program will wrap up the 2024 summer reading program. For more information about the event and other library programs, please visit www.rockinghamlibrary.org, call 802-463-4270, email youthservices@rockinghamlibrary.org, or stop by the library at 65 Westminster Street in Bellows Falls.