PROCTORSVILLE, Vt. – Yoga classes are now available from Lori Wright of DG Bodyworks on Saturdays at 9 a.m. and Mondays at 10 a.m. on the Proctorsville Green. These classes are designed for all levels to improve flexibility, strength, and balance. Yoga improves circulation, and reduces stress and aging on the brain.

Students are encouraged to bring their own yoga mats, a towel, sunglasses, and bug spray. There is a drop in fee.

Questions can be directed to Lori Wright at 603-401-8123.