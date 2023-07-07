Proctorsville Quarry Hike

PROCTORSVILLE, Vt. – If you’ve ever walked through the rotunda of the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C., were you aware you were walking on Cavendish? The verde antique marble in the gallery’s floor is from the Proctorsville Quarry, off Twenty Mile Stream Road. It was chosen because it was a match of the columns of the rotunda, which are made of Italian verde.

On Sunday, July 16, the Cavendish Historical Society will be sponsoring a hike out to the quarry, guided by Tim Calabrese. The walk is about two miles round trip, and it is recommended that hikers wear appropriate shoes and clothing. This event is not recommended for dogs and young children, since there are now deep ponds of water left from the extraction of the stone. Meet at the Cavendish Historical Society Museum at 2 p.m., where a brief overview will be given, and we’ll arrange to car pool to the trailhead.

In the event of rain, a notice will be posted to the Cavendish, Vt. Facebook page, www.facebook.com/cavendishvt. The museum will be open that afternoon from 2-4 p.m., and we will reschedule the hike for the early fall.