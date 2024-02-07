“Okemo Valley Outdoors” at Ludlow Auditorium

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Catamount Trail Association (CTA), in conjunction with Friends of Ludlow Auditorium (FOLA), will sponsor a series of Okemo outdoor events, beginning with several skiing movies and related events on Thursday, Feb. 15, at 7 p.m., in the Heald Auditorium at Ludlow’s Town Hall. The key features at the event will be two movies.

“300 Miles Melting,” a film produced by Overland Adventure and Ovrlnd Studio, paints the picture of the impact of climate change in a real and informative manner as it travels the length of the trail, meeting with both the skiers and trail makers along the way. Following the film, there will be a question and answer session with the film’s executive producer, Connor Davis.

The second film is “Motherland,” a ski film by Evan Williams. It features skiing both on the East and West Coast, including scenes from Okemo.

An intermission will take place between the movies. During this period there will be a raffle, with prizes awarded by Unofficial Okemo, the CTA, the Book Nook, the Boot Pro, and Okemo Mountain School. The proceeds from the raffle will be shared by FOLA and CTA.

The Catamount Trail Association will be celebrating its 40th anniversary. Founders Paul Jarris and Ben Rose will be present, along with Bob Brandt, a CTA Board member. At 317 miles in length, the Catamount Trail is one of Vermont’s most treasured gems. Conceived in 1984 and fully linked in 2008, thousands of skiers and snowshoers take to the trail every season.

According to Scott Stearns, FOLA program director, “This is the first in a series of outdoor events that we wish to present in appreciation of the outdoor experience and arts together in the Heald Auditorium at Ludlow Town Hall.”

The entire program is being produced by FOLA, CTA, Unofficial Okemo, The Book Nook, The Boot Pro, Okemo Mountain School, and Okemo Valley TV. The event is open to everyone. For more information, visit www.fola.us, or call 802-228-3238.