Okemo Valley Chamber Golf Tournament at Crown Point Country Club

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Okemo Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce is hosting their 11th Annual Golf Tournament at a new location this year, the Crown Point Country Club in Springfield, Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. Join us for a chance to win the $10,000 cash hole-in-one prize! Thank you to this year’s hole-in-one sponsor, Imery’s.

Registration is scheduled from 12-12:45 p.m. and tee-off starts at 1 p.m. The event is organized as a shotgun scramble format and includes 18 holes of golf with cart, range balls, contests, prizes, goodie bags, and the $10,000 hole-in-one contest. Teams and individual golfers are all welcome.

After the tournament, there will be a barbecue, cash bar, raffle, and awards beginning at approximately 5 p.m. Those who are not golfers are also invited to attend for the “dinner-only” portion of the event and join in on the raffle fun too.

Companies are invited to showcase their business in front of this target audience as Title sponsors, Hole “Pop-Up” sponsors, regular hole sponsors, raffle prize donors, and goodies bag item donors. All sponsors and donors will be listed in the event program.

Hole Pop-Up sponsors are invited to pitch a tent, set up a table, and engage with this captive audience. Pop-Up sponsors can also pick their select hole location on a first come, first serve basis. Pop-Ups must be staffed during the duration of the tournament.

The golf club and chamber will be following all state guidelines regarding health and safety during the Covid-19 pandemic including face coverings, social distancing, and hand sanitizing.

To learn more or register, go to the Chamber’s website at www.yourplaceinvermont.com/11th-annual-okemo-valley-chamber-golf-tournament-9-25-20.