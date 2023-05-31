New trees at Ludlow Dog Park

LUDLOW, Vt. – Tim Calabrese, Fletcher Farm Foundation board member, planted three Fall Fiesta Sugar Maple trees at the Ludlow Dog Park, located on the Fletcher Fields. The foundation is pleased to have donated the cost of the trees and planting.

The foundation generously supports many organizations with monetary donations, as well as use of the Foundation’s properties located in the towns of Ludlow and Cavendish. Organizations include the Fletcher Memorial Library in Ludlow, the Fletcher Community Library in Cavendish, the Ludlow Community Gardens, Stepping Stones Preschool, Fletcher Farm Craft School, hiking trails, snow mobile trails, and the soccer field in Cavendish on the Fletcher Fields.

Written by Jean Strong.