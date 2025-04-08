Nature Museum welcomes Vanessa Bogosian-Kellogg to board

GRAFTON, Vt. – The Nature Museum in Grafton is pleased to announce that Vanessa Bogosian-Kellogg has joined its board of directors, effective February 2025.

Bogosian-Kellogg brings more than 20 years of diverse experience across sales, account management, retail/ecommerce strategy, design, and product development, which brings a unique perspective to the institution’s mission and strategic execution. As a local mother of two children who frequent the museum and its many programs, she is most excited to work alongside the distinguished fellow board members, as well as support the ongoing development and Pavilion Project capital campaign, to benefit the museum, patrons, and the surrounding community.

“We are thrilled to bring Vanessa along for the Nature Museum journey. Vanessa has great energy and experience, and already has proven to be a wonderful asset to our board and the initiatives impacting 2025 and beyond,” said Laurie Danforth, board president.

“Vanessa is not only familiar with The Nature Museum’s work and the broader efforts to connect Grafton outdoor organizations, but she has a wealth of experience and skills to offer,” says executive director Nik Katrick. “We’re very excited to have her on our board.”

Her most recent role was based out of New York City as the director of success management at Salesforce Commerce Cloud, an ecommerce technology company, advising top retail and direct-to-consumer brands. She currently serves as a board member at the Saxtons River Montessori School in Saxtons River, Vt., and sits on the Grafton Outdoor Alliance, promoting outdoor recreation and local economies. Bogosian-Kellogg received a Bachelor of Science in communications from Boston College.