Mountain Garden Walks returns

REGION – The importance of green spaces and natural elements to wellbeing and mindfulness is well documented, and has played an important role in the growing movement of gardening and exploration of natural settings. From monastic cloister gardens to Japanese Zen gardens, these spaces are designed and valued for their physical, spiritual, and emotional healing properties.

There is no better time or opportunity to experience the peace and quiet of landscapes and gardens of southern Vermont than the 2023 Mountain Garden Walks, a self-guided tour of six lovely gardens, taking place on Saturday, July 15. The tour raises money for the Lib Thieme Scholarship sponsored by the Green Mountain Gardeners (GMG) of Londonderry, Landgrove, Peru, and Weston.

On the tour you will find gardens beautifully integrated into their unique properties, and scaled to fit the landscapes. The properties are a variety of sizes – two are large with extensive perennial gardens, brooks, and ponds with meadow and mountain vistas, while another features small gardens closely surrounding a charming, old country house. Stone walls and terraces, as well as evergreen tree lines provide unique backdrops for these wonderful gardens.

Some of the gardens are the personal designs of the owners, reflecting their own character, while others are carefully maintained professional designs. Three of the gardens are within walking distance of each other in the lovely Landgrove Valley, and the other two are only a short drive away. Our tour booklet will include a brief history of the valley and its early inhabitants. This tour will offer inspiration and beauty to both the avid gardener and the viewer simply out for a summer stroll. Come enjoy these mountain garden walks.

All proceeds go to Green Mountain Gardeners Lib Thieme Scholarship Fund. A Vermont student successfully studying in an area related to the goals of GMG will receive the award for four academic years. More information on the 2023 Mountain Garden Walks can be found at www.greenmountaingardeners.net.